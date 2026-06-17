Rox Defeat Stingers 5-4

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (14-8) took down the Willmar Stingers (9-12) 5-4 on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. The Rox earned win number 14, a Northwoods League high, and remain in first place in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud put up a crooked number in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs to bring the deficit down to one. Cole Decker (Indiana University) smashed the baseball to the centerfield wall and made it to third base on an RBI triple to bring home the first run. Later, Decker and Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) both scored on defensive miscues by Willmar to bring the game to a 4-3 deficit.

One inning later, the Rox tied up the game. Colton Rother (University of Kansas) picked up his first RBI of the season on a single to square the contest at four apiece in the bottom of the third.

On the mound, Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University) took 5.2 innings in relief without allowing Willmar to score. Harrington delivered his longest outing of the season and added four strikeouts to his name.

In the bottom of the sixth, St. Cloud put runners on the corners. With two outs, Decker booked it to second base, allowing for Jorge Gil (New Mexico State University) to sprint home and score the go-ahead run to set the score at 5-4.

The game then went scoreless into the ninth inning, and that's when Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) stepped on the mound. Jaenke struck out the first batter he faced to put out number one on the board. Jaenke delivered his second strikeout for out number two when Catcher Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) fired a laser behind home plate to catch the runner on first with a back pick to end the game. The Rox won 5-4, and Jaenke earned his third save of the season.

St. Cloud moved to 14-8 with the victory and holds first place in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Lucas Harrington.

St. Cloud travels to Bismarck to face the Larks four times over the next three days before returning to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 20, at 7:05 PM to host the Minot Hot Tots. There will be Post-Game Fireworks and a Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 1,500 fans presented by Neighborhood Home Services.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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