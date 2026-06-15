Rox End Home Series with 9-8 Win over Stingers

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox exchange high fives

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox exchange high fives(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (13-7) took down the Willmar Stingers (8-11) 9-8 on Sunday and hold first place in the Great Plains West.

The Rox received a jumpstart in the first inning, scoring three runs in the opening frame. With the bases loaded, Brett White (University of Iowa) delivered a two-RBI double to fire up the crowd and give the Rox a 2-0 lead. Garrett Shull (Oklahoma State University) later made it home in his Rox debut to extend the lead to three.

Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) picked up his fifth double of the year in the bottom of the second and eventually reached home to make the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, White was hit by a pitch to get on base and scored run number four from a Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) RBI double.

In his fourth start of the season, Hunter Poe (McMurry University) threw five innings without allowing Willmar to score in his first outing in front of the home crowd.

In the sixth inning, Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) was put into the game as a pinch hitter with two runners on base. He found a clutch RBI single to bring home Legg and move Jorissen to third base. Moments later, Dupuy ran for second and bought enough time for Jorissen to run home and put up run number six.

The Rox responded once more in the bottom of the seventh with another two runs. The Rox pulled out the double steal with runners on the corners, and White added an RBI single to his day.

Up 9-8 in the top of the ninth inning, the Rox sent Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) to the mound. Jaenke recorded the final two outs and ended the game on a strikeout to seal the victory for the Rox.

St. Cloud still claims first place in the Great Plains West and will play against Willmar on the road on Monday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Poe.

St. Cloud travels to Willmar on Monday to face the Stingers at 6:35 PM. The Rox return home on Tuesday, June 16, to host Willmar at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field. There will be a Secret Envelope Giveaway, presented by Legends Bar & Grill. The first 500 fans will receive an envelope with a variety of prizes. One lucky fan will receive $300 in groceries. Concession items, gift cards, Rox merchandise, and much more will be given away.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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