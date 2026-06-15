Dock Spiders Blanked by the Rockers

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders were shut out for the third time this season, collecting three hits in a 6-0 loss to the Green Bay Rockers.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the second inning on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. The Rockers extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth on an RBI triple by Zach Novakowski. Green Bay added the final runs of the game in the eighth inning on a three-run home run by Seungmin Shin to secure the shutout victory.

The loss marked Fond du Lac's fifth consecutive defeat against Green Bay and its second straight loss overall heading into its longest homestand of the summer.

Despite the result, the Dock Spiders pitching staff limited the Rockers to six hits and recorded 11 strikeouts. Five walks, three wild pitches and three extra-base hits contributed to Green Bay's scoring opportunities.

Starting pitcher Carter Wilcox and right-handed pitcher Colton Angell combined for seven strikeouts. Angell pitched two innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three batters.

Offensively, Fond du Lac finished with three hits, matching its third-lowest single-game hit total of the season. Quincy Mazeke and Cam Uzzillia each recorded a hit, while Miles Vandenheuvel collected his second triple of the season.

Fond du Lac concluded its longest road trip of the first half with a 1-3 record, earning its lone victory in the second game of the series against Kalamazoo. The Dock Spiders were outscored 15-3 in their two games against Green Bay.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Monday, June 15 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Fans who show up early can snag a Caleb Durbin Relic Card (first 500 fans only)- presented by Real Sports Cards.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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