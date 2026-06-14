Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Game Two Preview 6/14
Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- Dropping the series opener to the Wausau Woodchucks last night 9-7, the Chinooks look to snap a three-game losing streak today, with first pitch at 1:05 pm CDT.
The pitching matchup is between Chinook Ryan Brennecke and Woodchuck Broden Jackson. Brennecke made his last appearance exactly a week ago, striking out six in four scoreless innings in a June 8 Chinooks win over Fond du Lac.
Changes to today's starting lineup include left fielder Sam Myers hitting eighth in the order after a day off, and Casey Robinson at third base hitting seventh. Second basemen Carson Quillen is also in the lineup after a two-game absence and is hitting ninth.
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