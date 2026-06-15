Kingfish Fall in Finale, Winning Streak Snapped at Seven

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish saw their longest winning streak of the season come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling to the Royal Oak Leprechauns 11-6 at Memorial Park.

The loss snapped Kenosha's seven-game winning streak and moved the Kingfish back to .500 at 10-10. The 'Fish still took three of four games from the Leprechauns across the home-and-home set and are now 3-3 against Royal Oak this summer.

Kenosha opened the scoring in the first inning. J.R. Nelson singled to right field, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice fly from Brendan Fritch and came home on a groundout from Jackson Brewer to give the Kingfish a 1-0 lead.

Royal Oak answered quickly. The Leprechauns scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added seven more in the second, building an 11-1 lead through two innings.

Kenosha began chipping away in the third. Fritch doubled to center field before Luke Landrus launched a two-run home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 11-3. It was Landrus' first home run of the summer.

The Kingfish bullpen settled the game down from there. Travis Maxwell tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two. Jackson Prentice followed with three scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Kenosha continued to battle late. The Kingfish scored twice in the eighth when Jackson Brewer and C.J. Deckinga opened the inning with singles. Landrus brought Brewer home with an RBI single, and Remo Indomenico followed with an RBI groundout to make it 11-5.

The 'Fish added one more in the ninth when Cole Ide singled, Ethan Moore flew out and Nelson singled. Fritch was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Brewer drove in Ide with a single to right field.

Landrus led the offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Nelson went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base, while Deckinga finished 2-for-4. Brewer added two RBIs, and Fritch doubled and scored.

Kenosha will return home Monday to begin a stretch of four games in three days. The Kingfish open a two-game series with the Traverse City Pit Spitters at 6:35 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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