Mummies Eye Series Split Sunday against Mallards

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (10-9) take the field in Madison again Sunday afternoon against the Mallards (12-6), following a late loss Saturday evening.

Richmond led for the majority of the series' first game, riding a 2-0 lead after six innings, and 2-1 after seven. The game turned on its head in the eighth inning, when the Mallards piled on three runs to take a 4-2 lead that ultimately became the final result. Starting pitcher Danny Harris provided six scoreless innings from the mound before the lead eroded over two relief pitchers. Offensively, the Mummies struggled to translate their successes in the previous two games against the Rockford Rivets, stringing together just six team hits. Jackson Thomas provided the only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Losing games in the later innings is not a new phenomena for the Flying Mummies. Six of the nine losses incurred this season saw Richmond ahead or in a tied ball game thru the fourth, with five such games stretching to the fifth inning, and four to the sixth or later.

The Mummies' sole possession of second place in the Great Lakes East proved to be short lived, as the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kenosha Kingfish, riding a seven-game win streak, both improved to 10-9 following Saturday's games. A second straight loss by the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-8) means all three teams sit just one game back of first.

Tyler Biddinger (0-1, 9.45 ERA) makes his third start and fourth appearance overall for the Flying Mummies, last pitching on June 7th in a 9-5 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish, where he posted six strong innings of three-hit, one run baseball, walking two and striking out five. Luke Fricker (0-0, 2.25 ERA) takes the mound for Madison, his second start in his fourth nod as well, previously pitching four impactful innings in a 5-4 win over the Wausau Woodchucks on June 5th, allowing three hits, one run, walking four and striking out eight.

First pitch from Warner Park is scheduled for 5:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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