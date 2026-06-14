Chayton Fischer Named Northwoods Player of the Night

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Chayton Fischer (UT - Rio Grande Valley) was named the Northwoods League Player of the Night for his heroics against the Minot Hot Tots on Saturday night.

Fischer delivered a 2-4 performance in the 9-8 walk-off win, hitting a base-clearing three-run double in the 3rd inning, then hitting the game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th. That home run was his first of the season and gave Badlands the chance to win the contest later in the inning with a walk-off single by Jalen Evans (Wingate).

The Big Sticks will complete the two-game set against Minot on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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