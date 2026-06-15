Express Send Border Cats Packing with Series-Clinching Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Slow and steady wins the race as the Trains took the lead in the sixth inning and stayed strong to secure a 7-4 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats Sunday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Coming off a 4-1 victory the day before over Thunder Bay, the Express stayed strong, coming back to win the series with a dominant 7-4 victory.

Having the same start with the Border Cats securing the first run of the night with Manny Alberto hitting a double to center field, bringing home Jorge Valdes.

The Express went through three scoreless innings, securing another run at the top of the fourth inning to secure a 2-0 lead.

However, the Trains doubled back, securing their first run of the game at the bottom of the fourth inning due to Cade Palkowski stealing home.

Quickly after, in the fifth inning, the Express secured another run due to Sean Cody up to bat and hitting a double, followed by Mikey Muniz's own double, bringing home Cody to tie the game.

In the sixth inning, the Border Cats took their lead back with a Hayden Crites home run. However, the Trains finally took the lead, securing two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a wild pitch thrown to Tommy Hanger at bat, leaving Palkowski the opportunity to steal home. Hanger followed the wild pitch up with a single to left field, bringing home Anthony Martinez.

Finding their offensive momentum, the Trains secured three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Starting with CJ Varsho stealing home on a wild pitch thrown to Martinez at bat. Shortly after, Busson earned an advancement to home plate after a pitch hit Cody.

The final run earned was by Palkowski, who crossed home plate due to Muniz being walked.

Thunder Bay secured one more run at the top of the eighth inning by Crities crossing home after Ayden Hadley hit a single to center field; however, it wasn't enough, leaving the Border Cats to return to Canada with two losses.

Eau Claire will continue its momentum at home as the team takes on the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.