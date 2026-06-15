Duluth Loses 15-5, Drops Both Games of Series

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies lost to the Rochester Honkers 15-5 on the road tonight to fall to 8-12. Its four games under .500 is the worst mark for Duluth this season. Rochester moves to second in the Great Plains East at 10-8.

After a wild 13-12 Honkers victory on Saturday night, The Huskies came out sluggish once more. The Honkers led 4-0 after two innings thanks to a Sam Harry home run and some timely hitting in the second. Duluth finally got on the board in the third with back-to-back home runs from Sam Haugen and Max Berrisford, the first of the year for both, but Rochester responded with two more to go up 6-3 after three innings.

The sixth inning was the dagger for Rochester, where the Honkers used a three-run double from Brady Errecart to jumpstart a five run frame that doubled their five run lead to 10. Although the Huskies scored three late runs, including home runs from Blake Eckerle and George McIntyre, the game was out of hand.

Maclain Roberts earned the win for Rochester, pitching five innings, allowing two runs and striking out four. Parker Thomas took the loss for the Huskies, allowing six runs across four innings. All four of the Duluth pitchers allowed multiple runs in the game.

Rochester tallied 19 hits on the game, led by Harry's five-for-five day with a homer and a double. Six of the nine Rochester starters racked up multiple hits and eight of nine picked up at least one. Nolan Ganter was the other Honker to go deep besides Harry. Duluth launched a season high four homers as a team, but all were solo shots. Anthony Cepeda went 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot, losing a 10-game on-base streak.

On Deck

The Huskies return home for five games in four days. It will host Thunder Bay on Monday and Tuesday, a double-header against Minnesota on Wednesday and Eau Claire on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased on the Duluth Huskies website, and all game action can be watched on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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