MoonDogs Fall to Larks in Tough 9th Inning Rally
Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs faced the Bismarck Larks for the second straight night at ISG Field. It would end in a tough 9th inning loss, with a final score of 2-4.
In the first inning, the Larks were unable to score, but Mankato soared to a 1-0 lead when Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) scored. This came off a sacrifice fly by Justin Rompre (Iowa Western Community College).
It was scoreless innings for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings.
Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning. Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) hit a triple to allow a run to score. The MoonDogs would still lead with a 2-1 score.
Another scoreless few innings followed; in the 6th, 7th, and 8th, no runs were added.
In the 9th inning, the Larks capitalized on a 3-run home run by Dylan Larkins, putting them up 4-2.
The MoonDogs loaded the bases when Max Senesac (Golden West) hit a double, and Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) drew a walk.
It wouldn't be enough for Mankato, as the final score would remain 2-4.
Krish Gandhi started on the mound of the MoonDogs. He would end the night with 7 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, and a final ERA of 1.89. This would earn him Center Point Energy's High Energy Player of the Night.
The MoonDogs travel to the Badlands tomorrow to take on the Big Sticks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm Mountain Time.
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