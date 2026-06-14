Loggers Fall to Rafters 9-7

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers dropped a see-saw affair on Saturday night, falling to the host Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 9-7 at Wittier Field.

In a game that saw four lead changes, it was the Rafters who struck first in this one, plating one run in the bottom of the first off of Loggers starter Adam Hayes (Texas Tech).

La Crosse answered in the top of the third though by scoring three times thanks to three hits and a pair of Rafter errors to take a 3-1 lead before Wisconsin Rapids responded with a run in the bottom half to make it 3-2 through three complete.

The Lumbermen added to their lead in the fourth by plating two more to take a 5-2 lead. Hayes would depart after four complete innings, allowing only two runs on five hits while striking out five but would not factor in the decision.

The Rafters clawed back in the fifth when they greeted reliever Peyton Olds (Sacramento City College) with three runs on four hits to knot the game at five through five complete.

La Crosse jumped back in front in the sixth thanks to a walk, hit-by-pitch and a sac fly to go up 6-5 and would tack on another in the top of the eighth thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Eli Small to go up 7-5 heading to the bottom of the eighth.

The Loggers summoned big Tyler Albanese (Kansas State) from the bullpen to start the eighth and the Rafters offense erupted for four runs, powered by a 3-run homer off the bat of Jax LeGrand to give them a 9-7 lead they would not relinquish.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 11-7. The series will now shift to the friendly confines of Copeland Park when the two teams meet for a 5:05 pm first pitch on Sunday, June 14.







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