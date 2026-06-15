Stingers Comeback Effort Not Enough in 9-8 Road Loss

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (8-11) comeback effort fell short in their 9-8 road loss to the St. Cloud Rox (13-7). The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the host Rox.

St. Cloud struck first in the opening inning with a Brett White RBI double to bring home Dylan Westbrook and Nolan Geislinger. Garret Shull scored on a Wild Pitch thrown by Stinger's starter, James Rule to move St. Cloud ahead 3-0.

In the 2nd, Rox leftfielder Aidan Mouton recorded an RBI groundout to make the score 4-0. The next inning, Jackson Legg would increase the home team's lead to five with a double that scored White who was at first base.

No runs were scored over the next two innings and each starter was removed following five innings. For Willmar, Rule who was charged with the loss allowed five hits, five earned runs, walked two and struck out three. He was replaced by Parker Grant. St. Cloud starter, Hunter Poe picked up the win in this successful outing where he allowed only three hits, walked two, and sent down two on strikes.

Poe was replaced by Emerson McKnight for the top of the sixth. The Stingers offense finally got on the board after Luke Devine singled, stole second and was eventually brought in by a Merrick Rapoza single. Willmar would add another run after St. Cloud turned a double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Rox scored two runs of their own to lead 7-2. Alex Dupuy entered the game as a pinch hitter for Chris Tavarez an picked up an RBI single and Carter Jorissen scored from third after Dupuy was caught stealing at second.

The 7th inning saw Willmar commit two errors which helped lead the Rox to posting two more runs on the board.

Facing a seven-run deficit, the Stingers offense began to mount a comeback. The first six Willmar batters would reach with Holtt Williams smacking a two-run single to right field in the middle of the rally. Williams was later named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game while going 2-5 with 2 RBI.

The next batter was Max Buettenbeck who would hit a single to bring in Nate Stiveson and Williams to make the deficit only 9-6. Both Devine and Rapoza would tack on run producing hits, and it was 9-8 Rox into the 9th inning.

In their last opportunity, Kyler Proctor reached on an error to lead off the inning but was then caught stealing at second. Brooks Wright would then reach on a walk to keep Willmar's hopes alive. Brandon Jaenke would go on to relieve Adam Trevino. The righthander from the University of Minnesota would record his second save of the season by sending down both batters he saw on strikes and St. Cloud held on 9-8.

These same two teams will be in action tomorrow in Willmar for Bark in Park Night presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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