Green Bay Looks to up Win Streak to Four

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - It has been a successful homestand thus far for Green Bay and now they will try to make it four straight victories. The Rockers came into this stretch having lost three in a row but have quickly turned things around.

Jiyeong Park will be the Green Bay pitcher today, as he will be making his fourth start of the season. This is the second straight Sunday start for Park as the Rockers look to break their 0-3 record on Sunday afternoons.

Park has a 3.65 ERA and has really looked sharp in his last couple of appearances. He pitched really well against Wausau as he allowed just one run through his 4.2 innings of work. That was a game that the Rockers dropped in extra innings. He also threw it well against Madison up until the sixth inning where the Mallards strung hits together and chased him out of the game midway through the frame.

The Dock Spider's best chance to jump on Park will be via aggressive baserunning. The Rockers infield has struggled with fast runners and Fond du Lac has several guys who can really run.

For Fondy, it'll be Carter Wilcox. The lefty from the University of Iowa will play in his third game this season. He is yet to allow a run in his four innings pitched for the Spiders. He looked phenomenal against Lakeshore earlier this season, but it will be interesting to see how he fares against a Rocker offense that has really kicked it into gear the last few games.

Fond du Lac sits in last place in the division while the Rockers are right on the tail of Madison and Wausau. Today's game in Green Bay as well as the other contests happening around the Great Lakes West could have major implications on the first half race.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, June 14th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Postgame catch on the field will be available at the conclusion of the contest. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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