MoonDogs Fall to Larks in a Close 3-4 Final Score

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs continue their losing streak with a close 3-4 fall to the Bismarck Larks.

It started as a scoreless game for both teams following the first inning of play.

The second inning began with high hopes for the MoonDogs, as Justin Rompre (Iowa Central Community College) brought home a single run to go up 1-0.

The third inning proved to be problematic, as the Larks capitalized on 2 MoonDog errors, scoring a total of 3 runs. They now led the game 3-1.

The Larks never looked back, as the 4th inning was again scoreless.

Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning, raising the score to 4-3.

The MoonDogs were able to tack on another run in the 6th, but it would not be enough to overtake the Larks. It would end with a 3-4 final score.

Wade Thewes (Wittenberg University) would start on the mound for the MoonDogs. He would end the night with 4.2 innings pitched, 7 total strikeouts, and a 3.24 ERA. He would earn Center Point Energy's High Energy Player of the Game for his efforts.

The MoonDogs will be back in action again at ISG Field tomorrow. They will look to defend home turf as they will face the Larks for a second straight time. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.