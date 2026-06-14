Guenther Fans 11 as Express Defeats Border Cats, 4-1

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Trains roll back to Carson Park following a day off, to secure a 4-1 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats Saturday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

With their third game back at home and coming off their first day off all season long, the Express found their offensive momentum, silencing Thunder Bay to one run the full nine innings.

The Border Cats started the game earning the first run of the night, with a wild pitch towards Alex Kean at bat, granting Logan Gohr the opportunity to steal home.

However, that was the only run of the night for Thunder Bay, with Hunter Guenther at the mound only allowing four hits, one run and two walks during his full eight innings of play, ending the night with 111 pitches and 11 strikeouts.

Battling back from the Border Cats' one-run lead, the Trains found their groove with Sawyer Stein out to bat, collecting an RBI, bringing home CJ Varsho. Quickly after, with a Matthew Maulik single to left field, Busson ran from second to home plate, securing the 2-1 lead at the bottom of the first inning.

Never backing down, the Express secured another run in the bottom of the second inning following a Busson single near left field, bringing home JP Pennella for a 3-1 lead.

Going two innings without either team earning a run, the Express earned their final run of the game with a Maulik home run near right field, bringing the final score to 4-1 and tallying his second home run of the season.

With Guenther finishing his time on the mound in the eighth inning, the Trains relied on left-handed pitcher Jaden Kogutkiewicz to prevent the Border Cats from making a comeback victory. Kogutkiewicz secured two strikeouts on the plate when only facing three batters in the final innings.

The Trains finished their night with 11 hits and zero errors, with Varsho leading from the plate, going 3-for-5, whereas Stein led from the defensive end, securing six putouts throughout the night.

Eau Claire will face Thunder Bay once more at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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