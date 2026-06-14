Rox Fall Short, 7-6, Continue Series Sunday at Home

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-7) fell to the Willmar Stingers (8-10) 7-6 on Saturday, but remain on top of the Great Plains West ahead of hosting Willmar again on Sunday.

Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) received the start on the mound for St. Cloud and was able to tally five strikeouts in four innings of work.

In relief, Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University) delivered three innings without allowing a run and earned four strikeouts.

The Rox were trailing by seven going into the seventh inning, but the offense showed up when it was needed the most. With two runners in scoring position, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) brought them both home with a two-RBI single.

The bats kept rolling, loading the bases for Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett CC) at the plate. Legg delivered another two-RBI single to make the score 7-4.

Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) made his way home to pull the game within two before Legg reached home on a wild pitch to make the score 7-6.

Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) pitched the final two innings for St. Cloud and struck out two batters while keeping Willmar scoreless.

The Rox put a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally fell short. The Rox fell 7-6 and look ahead to a rematch against Willmar on Sunday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Lucas Harrington.

The Rox continue the series against Willmar on Sunday, June 14, at 4:05 p.m. It is a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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