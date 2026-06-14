Rox Fall Short, 7-6, Continue Series Sunday at Home
Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-7) fell to the Willmar Stingers (8-10) 7-6 on Saturday, but remain on top of the Great Plains West ahead of hosting Willmar again on Sunday.
Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) received the start on the mound for St. Cloud and was able to tally five strikeouts in four innings of work.
In relief, Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University) delivered three innings without allowing a run and earned four strikeouts.
The Rox were trailing by seven going into the seventh inning, but the offense showed up when it was needed the most. With two runners in scoring position, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) brought them both home with a two-RBI single.
The bats kept rolling, loading the bases for Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett CC) at the plate. Legg delivered another two-RBI single to make the score 7-4.
Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) made his way home to pull the game within two before Legg reached home on a wild pitch to make the score 7-6.
Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) pitched the final two innings for St. Cloud and struck out two batters while keeping Willmar scoreless.
The Rox put a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally fell short. The Rox fell 7-6 and look ahead to a rematch against Willmar on Sunday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Lucas Harrington.
The Rox continue the series against Willmar on Sunday, June 14, at 4:05 p.m. It is a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Fischer, Evans Combine for a Walk-off Win against Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Held to Just Four Hits, as Losing Streak Continues - Rockford Rivets
- Guenther Fans 11 as Express Defeats Border Cats, 4-1 - Eau Claire Express
- MoonDogs Fall to Larks in a Close 3-4 Final Score - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Outlasted by Wausau in 9-7 Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Fall Short, 7-6, Continue Series Sunday at Home - St. Cloud Rox
- Rough First Inning Dooms Growlers against Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Outlast Rox on Road in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Rough First Inning Dooms Growlers against Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Fall to Larks in a Close 3-4 Final Score - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Richmond Flying Mummies - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Prevail Late to Win Fifth Straight - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Blast Two Homers, Hold off Growlers in Game 1 Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Rally Late, Push Winning Streak to Seven - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Overpowered by the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Green Bay Wins Their Third Straight - Green Bay Rockers
- Lakeshore Chinooks vs Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/13 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Travel to Madison for Weekend Pair of Games against the Mallards - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Swept by Green Bay in Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Welcome Dock Spiders for New Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Complete Sweep of MoonDogs, Win 6-1 - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Fall Short, 7-6, Continue Series Sunday at Home
- Rox Drop Last Game of the Series 10-5 to Border Cats, Return Home Saturday for 7:05 Game
- Rox Fall 13-6, Remain in First Place with Rematch Friday in Thunder Bay
- Rox Fall 8-5, Remain in First Place
- Rox Win 3-0 over Minot, Finish Series at Home Tuesday