Rox Drop Last Game of the Series 10-5 to Border Cats, Return Home Saturday for 7:05 Game

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (12-6) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (9-9) 10-5 on Friday to finish the series and prepare for a home matchup against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) blasted the ball over the left field wall in the top of the second inning to get the scoring started for St. Cloud, claiming his third home run of the season to give the Rox a 1-0 advantage.

Trailing by one in the top of the third, Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) brought home a run with an RBI single to tie the game at two apiece.

In the top of the fifth, Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) reached home on a miscue from the Border Cats defense to pull the game back within one at a 4-3 deficit.

The Rox kept the effort going on offense in the top of the sixth, quickly loading the bases. St. Cloud was able to score two runs in the inning with a sacrifice bunt from Jorissen and a sacrifice fly from Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) to bring the game to a 6-5 deficit.

The Rox applied pressure on the bases the rest of the way, but eventually fell short 10-5 to the Border Cats to close the series.

The Rox still stand atop the Great Plains West at 12-6 and get set for four straight games against the Willmar Stingers. The first game of the series is at 7:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field on Saturday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Nolan Geislinger.

The Rox return home on Saturday, June 13, at 7:05 p.m., when St. Cloud hosts the Willmar Stingers. There will be post-game fireworks and a Rox cap giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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