Freddy Smith Reaches Milestone in Stingers' Win over Bucks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Willmar Stingers (7-9) manager Freddy Smith recorded his 150th career regular season win in the Stingers' 14-13 extra innings road win over the Waterloo Bucks (6-9).

Smith became the 24th manager in Northwoods League history to reach the 150 win mark and is now 10 victories away from tying former Stingers manager Matt Hollod for the franchise record.

Max Buettenback gave Willmar the early lead, smashing a solo home run to right field in the top of the first. The longball came in Buettenback's first at-bat of the season, marking a hot start to his third year in a Stingers uniform.

The visitors added three more runs in the second inning when Kai Gonzaga recorded his first home run of the season on a flyball to right, making it a 4-0 ballgame.

Righthander Jamie Vicens out of Georgia Tech went two scoreless innings in his Willmar debut, allowing one hit and one walk while punching out four batters.

The Stingers put another crooked number on the board in the top of the third. Noah Massey brought home Merrick Rapoza on an infield single with two outs to put the team ahead 6-0.

Waterloo responded with five unanswered runs across the third and fourth innings, cutting its deficit to one.

MJ Sweeney and Nico Newhan each plated a run in the bottom of the third on extra base hits and the Bucks added three more the next inning, all of them unearned.

Willmar took back the momentum with another two runs in the top of the fifth. Kyler Proctor notched his first hit as a Stinger in a crucial moment, scoring Kyle Panganiban and David Estrada on a double to left field and making it 8-5.

They continued the offensive onslaught the next inning. Buettenback tallied another run batted in when he singled home Brooks Wright, the first of four consecutive hits by Willmar batters.

Jayton Greer followed up Buettenback's base knock with a double to right field before Rapoza and Panganiban plated one run each on singles, and the Stingers held a 13-5 advantage by the end of the frame.

Chaz McRoberts made his season debut in relief during the middle innings. The righthander out of the University of San Diego notched two scoreless frames and struck out three Bucks.

But Waterloo made a late charge to tie the game and force extras with eight unanswered runs over the final three innings of regulation.

Sweeney started the rally with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh, the first of three runs during the frame, and tacked on his third RBI of the night with a single to right the next inning.

Command struggles struck the Willmar bullpen late. Two more runs crossed on walks in the eighth inning and Caleb Seibers' sacrifice fly made it a one-run ballgame, then Colin Coonraadt advanced two bases on a wild pitch to even the score in the bottom of the ninth after reaching base on a leadoff walk.

The Stingers retook the lead in the top of the tenth as Proctor, who began the inning at second base, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Massey and scored on a groundout by Wright.

Trey Zaffiro slammed the door shut in the bottom half, retiring the hosts in order and sealing the 14-13 win for Willmar in 10 innings.

Buettenback was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs batted in.

The Stingers will go for the series sweep tomorrow in Waterloo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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