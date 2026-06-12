Walk-Off Wonder Highlights Doubleheader Split

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Following a rain delay, the Trains split their series with the Badlands Big Sticks with a doubleheader Thursday evening.

With the first game leading in a triumph, the Express secured a 2-1 victory after a walk-off RBI hit by Cade Palkowski to bring home Jake Busson for the win.

With a 30-minute break, the two teams headed back to the field for their second game, where the Trains were unable to get their bats moving, facing a long fifth inning that brought in six runs for the Big Sticks, sealing their victory and ending the game at 7-4.

Splitting their homestand, the Trains also split the season series with the Badlands, each winning two games apiece within the season.

Eau Claire will now take a long-deserved day off before taking on the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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