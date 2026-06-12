Green Bay Hosts Lakeshore in a Doubleheader

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After last night's contest was postponed due to storms in the area, the Chinooks and Rockers will face off in a seven inning doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:05 and the second game will start shortly after the conclusion of the first.

The Rockers will look to gain momentum in this first half with two of their best pitchers set to start. Max Wagar will be on the bump for game one, and Will Harrigan will toe the slab in the second contest.

Wagar has pitched twice for Green Bay and has been dominant. In his two starts, he has a 0.95 ERA and just five hits allowed in his 10 innings of work. The walk numbers heavily improved from his first appearance to his second as well. The Chinooks will need to catch up to Wagar's fastball which has been so effective in the early parts of this season.

It won't be much easier for the Lakeshore bats in game two. Harrigan has also been phenomenal this season. The biggest thing that he brings is depth as pitched five innings in his first start and six in his second. He surrendered just four hits in each appearance and is yet to allow an earned run to score.

The Rockers have two star-studded pitchers set to open the games for today's doubleheader. Paired with the seven inning games and a fully loaded bullpen, this is a big series for the Rockers to get back on track.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Saturday, June 13th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. It's 920 Day, with $9 tickets, $2 beers, and 0 reasons not to have fun! Promo code: 920. Additionally, kids can run the bases at the end of the game! The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The Flight Crew. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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