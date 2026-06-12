Battle Jacks Introduce New Annual Russell Award Honoring Superfan David Daker

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are proud to announce the creation of the Russell Award, a new annual honor recognizing individuals who embody the spirit, passion, and unwavering support that make Battle Creek baseball special.

Named after Russell, the beloved Battle Jacks mascot and symbol of community, energy, and fun at MCCU Field, the Russell Award will be presented each year to a member of the Battle Creek baseball family whose dedication, loyalty, and love for the game leave a lasting impact on the organization and community.

The inaugural recipient of the Russell Award is David Daker, a familiar face to players, staff, and fans alike.

For years, David has been one of the Battle Jacks' most passionate supporters. Whether cheering from the stands, encouraging players, supporting the front office, or simply bringing his enthusiasm and positivity to the ballpark, David has become a constant and beloved presence at MCCU Field. His passion for Battle Creek sports and Battle Jacks baseball has never wavered, making him the perfect choice to become the first recipient of this new honor.

David will be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony this Sunday as part of the Battle Jacks' first Family Day of the season.

"We wanted the Russell Award to recognize the people who remind us what sports are really about," said Battle Jacks Owner Scott Miles. "When we thought about who should receive the very first award, David's name immediately came to mind. His love for this team, his support of our players and staff, and the joy he brings to the ballpark represent everything we hope the Battle Jacks can be. David embodies the spirit of this community, and we're honored to celebrate him and establish a tradition that will continue for years to come."

Family Day festivities begin with gates opening at 4:05 p.m. ahead of a 5:05 p.m. first pitch and will feature several family-friendly activities, including:

Player autographs

Kids running the bases after the game

A post-game catch in the outfield

Interactive family entertainment throughout the afternoon

Fans are also encouraged to visit the Battle Creek Baseball Museum, curated in partnership with the Battle Creek Regional History Museum. Located at MCCU Field, the museum highlights the rich history of baseball in Battle Creek, including artifacts and stories from the city's golden era of baseball. Beginning this season, the museum will also serve as the permanent home of the Russell Award, with each year's recipient recognized as part of the exhibit.

"David is the kind of person who makes a community stronger simply by showing up and being himself," said Ashley Iovieno, Chief of Staff for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. "His excitement is contagious, his support is genuine, and he reminds all of us why baseball matters. The Russell Award is about celebrating people who bring others together, and there could not be a more deserving first recipient than David." The Battle Jacks invite all fans to join them Sunday as they celebrate David Daker, the inaugural Russell Award recipient, and continue building a tradition that recognizes the people who help make Battle Creek the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball.

About the Russell Award

The Russell Award is the Battle Creek Battle Jacks' highest annual community honor.

Named after the team's mascot, the award recognizes individuals whose passion, loyalty, positivity, and commitment exemplify the spirit of Battle Creek baseball and inspire others through their support of the game and the community.

Tickets for Sunday's Family Day are available now at www.BJTix.com or by calling 269- 962-0735, or at the MCCU Field box office and start at just $12. Gates open at 4:05 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The pre-game Russell Award ceremony honoring David Daker will begin prior to first pitch.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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