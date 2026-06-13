Traverse City Held Quiet in Doubleheader Finale, Splits Series in Madison

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Madison, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters split Friday's doubleheader and two-game series with the Madison Mallards, dropping game two by a score of 9-1 in seven innings at Warner Park.

After taking the opener earlier in the afternoon, Traverse City fell behind early in the finale and could not climb back, as Madison plated four runs in the first inning and added late insurance in front of 6,750 fans.

Left-hander Gannon Grundman got the start for the Pit Spitters, surrendering six earned runs across two innings of work. Madison's lineup was led by multi-RBI nights from Jonah Weathers and John Hadley VI.

Traverse City's bullpen helped steady the game after the early damage, with Miles Morris holding the Mallards scoreless over the next three frames.

The Pit Spitters' lone run came in the fourth inning, when JT Smith drove in a run with an RBI single. Smith finished as the only Traverse City player with multiple hits, while Cody Freitas was the only other Pit Spitter to reach base more than once, doing so on a hit and two walks.

Madison starter Tallan Holliday kept Traverse City off the board through three innings, striking out four before the Mallards turned to three relievers to finish the contest.

The Mallards added three runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Hadley driving in two more to finish with four RBI on the night. The earned runs were charged to Morris, who worked 3.1 innings overall, before Josh Klug recorded the final two outs.

Traverse City had chances throughout the night but could not cash in, stranding eight runners on base, including the bases loaded in the top of the second.

Madison outhit Traverse City 10-4, with only three Pit Spitters recording a hit.

The Pit Spitters (9-9) will travel to Kalamazoo for a two-game set against the rival Growlers beginning Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.