Green Bay Wins Their Third Straight

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Powered by a four run fifth inning, the Rockers take down the Dock Spiders for the fourth time this season. The offense looked sharp throughout the whole contest, securing the 9-3 win.

Green Bay struck early against Fond du Lac starter, Zak White. Eli Selga and David Ballenilla each had an RBI single in the first inning to get the scoring started. The lead was cut in half on a solo shot from Jaden Rose of the Dock Spiders.

The Rockers then bounced back in a big way, plating four runs in the fifth inning. Coleman Lewis and Max Humphrey were the big contributors in that frame as the baserunning for Green Bay took advantage of the mistakes from the Fond du Lac outfield.

Green Bay led 6-1 when the Dock Spiders crawled back into things with a two-run shot from Miles Vandenheuvel to make it 6-3. He took JT Guerrero yard, who had a solid start for the Rockers. Guerrero threw six innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out four in the outing.

The Rockers then piled on some more, scoring a run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. Ballenilla and RJ Furcal Jr. each had a solo shot the other way. The bats continue to stay hot at home. Ballenilla now has two home runs in his first two days back with the Rockers.

Jiyeong Park will be on the bump tomorrow afternoon as the Rockers host Fond du Lac again for a 1:05 first pitch!

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, June 14th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Postgame catch on the field will be available at the conclusion of the contest. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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