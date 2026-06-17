MoonDogs with Offensive Showing to Secure Victory over Big Sticks

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







DICKINSON, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs traveled to North Dakota for their second straight matchup with the Badlands Big Sticks.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first inning.

The second inning proved to be an offensive showcase for the MoonDogs. Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) led off with a solo home run. Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) followed with a single, as Mankato capitalized on back-to-back hits.

Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) continued the rally with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0. Evan Rolbiecki (University of Hawaii) added another home run, pushing the advantage to 4-0.

The MoonDogs held the Big Sticks scoreless in the third, followed by a scoreless fourth inning for both teams.

The fifth inning brought more offense for Mankato. Charles opened the inning with another home run, and Rolbiecki followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners. Rolbiecki later scored on a wild pitch, while Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) drove in another run to extend the lead to 7-0.

The MoonDogs added four more runs in the inning while allowing four, bringing the score to 11-4.

Mankato added another run in the sixth inning, followed by a scoreless seventh. The Big Sticks plated one run in the eighth, but the MoonDogs maintained control with a 12-6 lead.

The eighth inning saw Mankato surge again, scoring four runs to extend the lead to 16-6.

Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) capped off the scoring with a solo home run, securing a 17-6 victory for the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs return to action tomorrow as they travel to face the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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