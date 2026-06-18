Stingers Game Versus the Big Sticks Postponed
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers game versus the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday, June 17th has been officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the area have left standing water throughout the infield and outfield. As a result of the extreme wet conditions, Montevideo High School Marching Band Night has been postponed.
Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future home game (based on availability).
Tonight's postponed game will be played on Friday June 19th part of a double header. The rescheduled game will be seven-innings beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will also be a 7-inning game that will be played 30-minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Fans that have tickets for the June 19th game can attend both games.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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