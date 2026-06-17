Huskies and Mud Puppies Doubleheader Pushed Back to 4:05
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies and Minnesota Mud Puppies have been pushed back to 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th. The first game was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., with the second game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Currently, both games are still scheduled to be played, seven innings each instead of nine, with the first one beginning at 4:05 and the second one beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
We will update this article with more information on potential further delays, if they occur. We will also post Game Notes in this article when they are completed.
Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Huskies and Mud Puppies Doubleheader Pushed Back to 4:05 - Duluth Huskies
- Mummies Look for Turn of Luck, Host Leprechauns for First of Four Games - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rivera Leads Larks Past Tots in 2-1 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks to Play Seven-Inning Doubleheader Wednesday - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Welcome Rafters for a Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Lumbermen Erupt in 25-7 Victory over Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Chinooks Clinch Series Split with 9-4 Win over Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Trains Fall Hard as Loggers Hand Express a 25-7 Defeat - Eau Claire Express
- Rochester Rallies Late to Defeat Waterloo 7-5 - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs with Offensive Showing to Secure Victory over Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Battle Jacks Pull Away After Midgame Surge, Defeat Flying Mummies 13-4 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Kingfish Sweep Traverse City in Midst of Tight Divisional Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies and Border Cats Split Twin Bill - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Defeat Stingers 5-4 - St. Cloud Rox
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Other Recent Duluth Huskies Stories
- Huskies and Mud Puppies Doubleheader Pushed Back to 4:05
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