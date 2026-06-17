Huskies and Mud Puppies Doubleheader Pushed Back to 4:05

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies and Minnesota Mud Puppies have been pushed back to 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th. The first game was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., with the second game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Currently, both games are still scheduled to be played, seven innings each instead of nine, with the first one beginning at 4:05 and the second one beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

We will update this article with more information on potential further delays, if they occur. We will also post Game Notes in this article when they are completed.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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