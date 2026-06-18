St. Cloud Defeats Bismarck 4-3 in 10 Innings

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brady Ferguson

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brady Ferguson(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (15-8) took down the Bismarck Larks (9-12) 4-3 after 10 innings of baseball on Wednesday to earn their Northwoods League-best 15th win of 2026.

In the top of the second inning, Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) blasted the baseball over the left field wall for his second home run of the season to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead.

Brady Ferguson (University of Iowa) received his first start of the season on the mound, and he made it count. Ferguson managed to navigate the obstacles of baserunners to keep Bismarck scoreless for the first four innings of the game. Ferguson tallied eight strikeouts in the contest, including three in the fourth inning.

St. Cloud found the scoreboard again in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) brought home Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota), who ran from second to home on a groundout from Dupuy to score the second run of the game. Not long after, Cole Decker (Indiana University) took advantage of an error from the Larks to run home and further the advantage to three.

Bismarck answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at three, and after that, the game went scoreless for the rest of regulation. A huge reason for the scoreless streak from Bismarck was Rox Pitcher Adam Trevino (McMurry University), who entered in the seventh inning. He held it down for 2.1 innings to bring the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth, St. Cloud instantly set the tone when Decker stole from second to third. Shortly after, Decker made it home on a fielder's choice from Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) to give the Rox a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Trevino sealed the victory by striking out the first two batters and forcing a flyout for the third out. Trevino earned his first win of the season, and the Rox moved to 15-8 on the year.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Adam Trevino.

St. Cloud continues the series in Bismarck on Thursday, June 18, with a doubleheader. Game one will take place at 9:05 AM, with game two at 6:35 PM. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 20, at 7:05 PM to host the Minot Hot Tots. There will be Post-Game Fireworks and a Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 1,500 fans presented by Neighborhood Home Services.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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