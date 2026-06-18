Kingfish Split Doubleheader with Mallards Wednesday Night

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish split the in-state doubleheader with the Madison Mallards Wednesday night with final scores of 8-1 and 4-1. Due to a rain delay earlier in the morning, the Kingfish and Mallards played two seven inning contests.

In game one, the Kingfish pitching was on full display. Nate O'Donnell got his first start on the mound this summer and pitched four innings of one-run baseball while striking out seven. Henry Johnson and Luke Weber pitched in relief of O'Donnell and closed out the final three frames allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three

Offensively, the difference came in the third inning for the Kingfish where Brendan Fritch launched his third home run of the year 396 feet to left field. Later in the inning, Luke Landrus drove in CJ Deckinga, who reached via a double, with a double of his own.

To begin game two, the Mallards flipped the switch offensively, collecting seven runs through the first four innings. Another third inning rally helped propel the Mallards to victory. After already being up 2-0 through the first two frames, a four-run third was the difference-maker. After the first two batters reached base via walks, a single by Aiden Arnett drove in one run. In the next at-bat, Marcelino Alonso collected a two-RBI double over the left fielder and was later driven in by Griffin Rardin to finish the scoring.

Blaze Wong made his Kingfish debut in relief of Erikas Puodziunas where he pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out four.

The Kingfish will begin their longest road trip of the summer so far, where they will play six games spread across Green Bay, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Their first series against the Green Bay Rockers will begin on Thursday night where first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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