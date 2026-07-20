Rox Roll 4-0 over Hot Tots, Return Home Tuesday

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Owen Estabrook of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Owen Estabrook of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

WATFORD CITY, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (33-18) were victorious over the Minot Hot Tots (19-33) 4-0 on Sunday to end a five-game road trip. Their 33 wins overall on the season are the most in the Northwoods League.

The Rox offense immediately found the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) led off the inning with a walk and eventually made it home on a groundout to give St. Cloud the early advantage.

In the top of the third, Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) started a two-out rally with a triple and was brought home on an RBI single from Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Rox.

The Rox extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) added a sacrifice fly of his own in the top of the seventh to further the advantage at 4-0.

While the offense was moving, Tyler Phenow (University of Minnesota) was shutting down the opposition from the mound for the first six innings of the game. In six innings of work, Phenow tallied four strikeouts without issuing any walks and didn't allow Minot to reach the scoreboard.

Evan Farrow (University of Mississippi) and Myles Hanson (Augustana University) combined to pitch the final three scoreless innings to secure a 4-0 win for the Rox ahead of a rest day. The Rox earned their Northwoods League-best 33rd victory of the season and will return to action at home on Tuesday against the La Crosse Loggers.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Phenow.

The Rox have a rest day on Monday before returning to Joe Faber Field on Tuesday. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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