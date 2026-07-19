MoonDogs Rally to Take Game Two of Series against Larks

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







BISMARCK, N.D. - The MoonDogs took on the Larks for the second straight day at Municipal Ballpark.

Mankato struck first, scoring off of an RBI sacrifice fly from Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University) and an RBI single from Max Senesac (Cal State Northridge). They would be up 2-0 at the end of the first.

The Larks would counter in the second, scoring 1 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Mankato would score off of an RBI single by Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) in the following inning, They would add another run to extend their lead to 4-1 over the Larks.

A scoreless fourth inning led to a two run homerun for Jack Milan (Lafayette College) in the fifth, making it a 6-1 ballgame.

Erickson would hit a three run homerun in the sixth to further the MoonDogs' lead to 9-1.

Bismarck would add one run in the bottom of the ninth to try and overtake the MoonDogs, but it would not be enough.

Mankato would be victorious with a final score of 9-2.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow at home. They will take on the Larks again at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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