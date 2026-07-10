Green Bay Continues Second Half After All Star Break

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After finishing the first half of the season at 18-15, the Rockers will look to turn their slow start in the second half around. As it stands, Green Bay is 1-6 and in last place in the Great Lakes West.

Today, they welcome the Northwoods League's most unique team, the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The Mud Puppies are a travel-only team, playing 36 road games this summer. Minnesota is 6-11 overall and 1-2 in the second half, good enough for 5th in the Great Plains East. First pitch is slated for 6:35 at Capital Credit Union Park, with gates opening one hour before first pitch.

On the fifth of July, the last day before the All Star break, the Rockers fell 2-4 in Fond du Lac, dropping their fifth straight game. After putting up one in the first inning, it was all Dock Spiders from that moment on. Green Bay put up one in the 7th, but it wasn't enough to make a full comeback.

Tonight, the Rockers will turn the page and give the ball to Brady Trombello (Texas Tech) for his first start of the season. He's appeared in two games thus far, totalling 5.2 innings pitched with a 3.18 ERA. In those five and two-thirds innings, Trombello has given up five hits and five runs, with only two runs being earned.

On Minnesota's side, they will toss Carson Walker (Augustana) who will make his Northwoods League and Mud Puppies debut. This past spring at Augustana, Walker appeared in just one game, pitching 1.2 innings of work with one walk and one strikeout, allowing no runs.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Saturday, July 11, hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies! First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm. It's 920 days with $9 tickets, $2 beers and 0 reasons not to have fun! Kids can also run the bases postgame!Additionally, there will be a giveaway of a Rockers Themed Cribbage Board, presented by Integrity Decking Company! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Conscious Pilot! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

Green Bay Continues Second Half After All Star Break - Green Bay Rockers

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