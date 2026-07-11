MoonDogs Fall in First Game of Series to Hot Tots
Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs fell in their first matchup in a series against the Minot Hot Tots.
An even 0-0 score held for the first three innings, as Minot took the lead in the fourth.
They started with an RBI single to score one run, followed by two more runs off a sacrifice fly.
They took another run on a stolen base home, making the lead 4-0.
The Hot Tots added four more runs in the seventh, scoring two runs on a bases loaded walk and a hit by pitch.
They capped off the inning with an RBI single to extend their lead to 8-0.
The MoonDogs scored for the first time in the bottom of the seventh, with Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) crossing the plate on a wild pitch.
Mankato added another run on a wild pitch score by Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) to make it an 8-2 game.
This was the final score of the game.
The MoonDogs and Hot Tots will face off again tomorrow at ISG Field, starting at 6:35 pm.
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