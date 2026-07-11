Waterloo Bullpen Stifles Duluth Bats, Bucks Win, 3-2

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Waterloo Bucks (5-2 second half) knocked off the Duluth Huskies (1-5 second half) by a 3-2 final on Friday night in the first game after the All-Star Break. The Bucks rode five scoreless innings of their bullpen to victory, while Duluth conceded all three runs in the fifth inning.

The early innings favored Duluth. Nate Berzonski started for Waterloo and allowed seven hits and nine total baserunners across four innings of work. Coupled with three Waterloo errors, Duluth was able to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but stranded six runners in the first three innings, including a runner at third in each frame. Duluth's runs came on Dax Hardcastle and Anthony Cepeda RBI singles in the third and fourth, respectively.

Anthony Andrews got the start for the Huskies, posting four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit four baserunners. But in the fifth alone, Andrews allowed three hits and four more base runners and Waterloo jumped on top 3-2. Larry Edwards roped a two-run double into right to tie the game with two outs, and Chase Porter followed him up with a bloop single to push Edwards across.

From there, it was all pitching. Andrews went a sixth, then gave way to Jude Sundquist. Sundquist loaded the bases with one out but pitched out of the jam in the seventh. Ben Llewellyn returned to Duluth and made his first appearance of the second half, allowing one hit in two innings and striking out two.

However, the Waterloo bullpen was even better. Evan Peterson was the first name called out of the Bucks bullpen and rewarded his manager's faith, earning the win for two innings of one hit ball in his debut. Sam Hanson and Grant Keffaber pitched the seventh and eighth, respectively, before Sam Skarich came on for the ninth. A leadoff walk to Maddox Monsour ended up amounting to naught, as the left fielder was left standing on third when the game ended. Duluth's final hit came in the fifth, followed by 13 of the final 15 Huskies being retired around two walks, with six strikeouts mixed in.

Larry Edwards was the best offensive player for Waterloo, going 2-for-4 with a double, run, walk and two RBI. Anthony Cepeda was the best hitter for Duluth, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and walk, but he was caught stealing twice. George McIntyre had two hits as well, but also fanned twice.

On Deck

The team's wrap up the series tomorrow, Saturday July 11th, at 5:35 p.m. CT. Duluth then heads to North Dakota to take on the Minot Hot Tots on Sunday and Monday, before returning home on Tuesday for a two-game set with Rochester. Tickets for Duluth home games can be found on the team website and all live Huskies action can be caught on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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