Express Stay on Track, Outlast Mallards 10-8 for Third Consecutive Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Madison, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express secures their third win in a row, with a 10-8 victory over the Madison Mallards Tuesday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Following a walk-off grand slam victory over Thunder Bay on Monday, the Trains hit the tracks for another away game against the Madison Mallards.

With the Mallards getting on the board first with a single run at the bottom of the second, the Express matched the run as Landon Ubrig hit a double to center field, bringing home Howie Rickett.

Following their first earned run, the Express found their momentum, earning three runs in the fifth inning with Tommy Hanger, Christian Bosque and Matthew Maulik crossing home plate.

Keeping the Mallards still limited to two runs, Eau Claire built off its 4-2 lead, doubling its lead to 8-2 after securing four runs in the sixth inning, all from single hits.

Despite Madison responding with another run to boost its earned run total to three, the Express still secured the lead with an additional two runs from a home run to left field by Hollon Brock and a Maulik single to bring home Hanger again, securing a 10-3 lead.

With the seven-run gap, the Mallards fought back and secured their own five runs at the bottom of the eighth inning due to an error on the Express catcher, a double hit by Dom Jacoby and a passed ball.

Despite the hopeful comeback, the Express still held their own, preventing zero runs in the ninth inning, taking home a 10-8 victory.

The Trains will hit the tracks back home to Carson Park to take on the Mallards once again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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