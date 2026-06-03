Flying Mummies Wrap up Four-Game Homestand, Two-Game Series with Kingfish on Teacher Appreciation Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (5-4) conclude the second of two home series Wednesday evening, battling the Kenosha Kingfish (2-7) at Historic Don McBride Stadium after a nail-biting finish Tuesday.

Recognizing Richmond's local educators, the Flying Mummies are hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, distributing complimentary tickets to dozens of elementary, middle, high school, and college teachers and faculty in the surrounding area.

The Mummies are fresh off a dramatic 6-5 extra-innings win over the Kingfish that saw catcher Jase Horton deliver a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning to hoist the home team to victory. Kenosha struck early in the contest, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Richmond would answer right back, as left-fielder Prince Deboskie teed off for a two-run home run to tie the game, the first dinger in franchise history. The visitors were back in the lead by two with a productive fourth inning, but after one run in the fifth and two in the seventh, it was a 5-4 lead for the Mummies. Pitching slip-ups, however, proved costly for Richmond late in the contest, as the tying run was walked home with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. But closer JJ Jackson stepped up when it mattered, striking out the final batter of the inning and shoving two more strikeouts in the top of the tenth, setting up Horton's moment in the spotlight.

The win places Richmond tied for third in the Great Lakes East division with the Royal Oak Leprechauns, half a game behind the 6-4 Battle Creek Battle Jacks and 1.5 back from the 7-3 division-leading Kalamazoo Growlers.

Kai Keamo (0-0) is up next in the rotation for the Flying Mummies, with the senior left-hander last seeing action as the starter in May 27th's 12-4 loss to the Battle Jacks, allowing no hits but two runs (one earned) on five walks and six strikeouts in three innings. Max Strash takes the mound for Kenosha, making his second appearance as well. Strash, in his third season with the Kingfish, started May 28th's 8-7 loss to the Leprechauns, pitching five innings and giving up six hits, five runs (three earned) with one walk and six punch outs.

First pitch from McBride is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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