Mummies Walk It off in 10th, Take Series Opener from Kingfish

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased an early deficit and walked off the Kenosha Kingfish, 6-5, in 10 innings Tuesday night at Don McBride Stadium.

Kenosha struck first with two runs in the opening inning, but Richmond answered immediately when Prince DeBoskie launched a two-run homer (the first in Richmond Flying Mummies franchise history) to left field, tying the game at 2-2.

The Kingfish regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth, but the Mummies chipped away in the fifth when Jackson Cliatt delivered an RBI single to score Drew Phillips and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Richmond pulled even in the seventh. Phillips opened the inning with a single, DeBoskie followed with a base hit, and Cliatt came through again with an RBI knock to right. Peyton Bittle later laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the go-ahead run into scoring position, helping set up the tying run.

After a scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth from the Richmond bullpen, Kenosha manufactured a run in the ninth to move back in front, 5-4. The Mummies threatened in the bottom half but were unable to answer.

Richmond's bullpen then slammed the door in the 10th. JJ Jackson worked around a pair of baserunners and stranded the automatic runner, sending the game to the bottom half, still within reach.

With Landen Fry starting the inning at second base, Cliatt moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Bittle drew a walk and stole second before Jimmy Chadwell was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jase Horton then lifted a sacrifice fly deep just enough to score Fry and complete the walk-off victory.

DeBoskie finished with two hits, including his two-run homer, while Cliatt drove in two runs with a pair of key singles. Phillips reached base twice and scored twice, and Bittle added a hit, a stolen base, and a crucial walk in the winning rally.

Richmond improves to 5-4 on the season with the victory, while Kenosha falls to 2-7.

The Flying Mummies and Kingfish continue their series Wednesday night at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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