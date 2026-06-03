Rox Winning Streak Goes to Seven with 9-4 Win, Return Home Wednesday

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger at the plate

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger at the plate(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (8-1) won their third straight over the Willmar Stingers (2-7), and extended their win streak to seven to retain the best record in the Northwoods League.

The offense found a kickstart in the fourth inning, scoring six runs. In the first game of his second year in St. Cloud, Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) brought home the first run of the game and later scored on a Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) sacrifice fly.

Up by three, Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) doubled the Rox lead with a bases-clearing single into left field, to give St. Cloud a 6-0 advantage in the fourth inning.

Willmar responded in the bottom of the fourth, but the Rox added a run from Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) in the top of the fifth to bring the lead back to three at 7-4.

After loading the bases, Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) walked home Dupuy in the top of the sixth to add on run number eight and extend the lead to 8-4.

In front by four in the ninth inning, Dupuy ran home on a sacrifice fly from Wesbrook for the second time in the contest to make the score 9-4.

Caleb Matthews (Houston Christian University) shut down the Stingers in the final two innings on the mound, striking out five of the six batters he faced, and not allowing a runner to get on base. At game's end, the Rox were victorious 9-4.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Alex Dupuy.

The Rox return home to Joe Faber Field to play the final of four straight games against the Stingers at 6:35 PM on Wednesday, June 3, for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Newport Healthcare.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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