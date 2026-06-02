Rockers Fall in Series Finale vs. Woodchucks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder Eric Fernandez

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder Eric Fernandez(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers' losing streak to Wausau continued Monday night, losing 6-1, and falling to 4-4 on the season. With a three-run ninth inning, Wausau was able to add some insurance runs and improve to 6-2 this year.

The troubles started early on for Green Bay, when their starter, Caden Crask-Weeks, was only able to pitch for one inning, after he exceeded the 35 inning maximum pitch count. He finished the inning allowing two runs, and an early lead for the Woodchucks. Wausau jumped on him early via an RBI single from outfielder Anthony Cole.

Green Bay was able to strike back in the bottom half of the first, with an RBI groundout from catcher John Handy, which scored newly activated Rocker RJ Furcal Jr.

It was a pitchers duel until the fourth inning, when Wausau attempted a double steal with Jake Berkland and Ryan Chase. Berkland eventually crossed home, while Chase got caught in the rundown between first and second base; however, it worked in their advantage, as Berkland crossed home before the out was recorded, and therefore giving Wausau a larger advantage.

Five innings of long relief from Kaden Straily, including five strikeouts, held Wausau at bay for most of the latter half of the game. In the ninth Wausau broke it open, with a two-run shot from Jace Souza and an RBI single from Cole for his third run batted in of the night. A strikeout of the side by Jack Garvey concluded the night, and gave Wausau a two game advantage in the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 3rd, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Youth Sports Night, and any kid 12 and under gets free entry when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The Cheese Doodles. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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