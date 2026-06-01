Wausau Tops Green Bay in an 11 Inning Thriller

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a slow start offensively, both teams exploded in the late innings as the Woodchucks took game one of the series 11-10. The dramatic, extra inning affair moves Wausau into sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West.

Wausau would hold a 2-0 lead in the early going after Ryan Chase's sacrifice fly and Jake Berkland's RBI single. The Rockers would then drop a four spot in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Zach Novakowski plated Caden Mitchell with an RBI double and Parker Martin drove in a run with an RBI groundout.

The lead lasted until the eighth inning as Ryan Chase took Keaton Baird deep to tie the score at four. The opposite field blast was the second allowed by Baird this season. Wausau would then find themselves trailing again in the ninth inning after Caden Mitchell dropped down a beautiful sacrifice bunt to score Seungman Shin.

The Woodchucks would then tie the game up on an RBI base hit to score Brayden Mazzacano. Jayden Martin came in to stop the bleeding for the Rockers and he did. Martin came in with the bases loaded and one out and put away the next two Woodchucks.

In the top of the tenth inning Dylan LaPointe hit a three run home run to give his squad a big cushion heading into the bottom half. With Reece Clapp not making the trip, Wausau looked to Logan Waldschmidt to seal the deal. Green Bay scored two runs on another double from Novakowski and then tied the game on an error by Dawson Harman.

In the eleventh, the Rockers found themselves trailing by three runs again after Joey McLaughlin's RBI single and Harman's two run double. Harman got his redemption after his error to send the game into the eleventh inning.

Green Bay couldn't catch up in the home half as they plated two runs but fell by a final score of 11-10. The Rockers host Wausau again tomorrow and the Woodchucks are looking for their second sweep of the season.

The first dog day is Monday, June 1 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers offer free hot dogs for the first 1,000 fans and are also doing a dog bowl giveaway at the gates. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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