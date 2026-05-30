Rockers Look for the Sweep with Harrigan on the Mound

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After cruising to a 10-2 victory in yesterday's contest, Green Bay will turn to the right-hander, Will Harrigan, to start as the Rockers look to complete the sweep. The Columbia University Junior from Syracuse, New York will get his first action in summerball.

Over the last three seasons at Columbia, Harrigan has tallied 57 strikeouts in his 34 appearances. Green Bay fanned 15 Mallard hitters last night courtesy of Max Wagar, Henry Irwin, Jayden Martin and KJ Ward. Harrigan will look for similar success in filling up the zone.

Madison walked nine times in the game and only produced two runs. Their situational hitting will be critical today if they want to avoid the sweep.

For Madison, they are starting Paul Green. Green is a sophomore, but playing down at Warner Park this summer. From the University of Missouri, he posted a 6.49 ERA in his nine appearances. In his 2025 campaign he made 18 starts, twice as many this past year.

The Rockers' success in yesterday's game came via the free passes and the longball. Their patience will be important as Green has walked 47 and only struck out 27 during his time with the Tigers. Green Bay will need to force Paul Green to stay in the strike zone and take advantage of any missed spots.

With Wausau and Fond du Lac leading the division, this homestand becomes critical in the early goings of the 2026 season.

The Rockers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday May 30th at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors their former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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