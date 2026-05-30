Green Bay Rockers Pull Away Late to Defeat Mallards

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - Locked in a three-run game through seven innings, the Madison Mallards (2-4) saw the contest slip away as the Green Bay Rockers (4-2) erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning en route to an 11-1 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Rockers struck first in the bottom of the opening inning when Eli Selga (Golden West Community College) delivered an RBI single to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead. Madison responded in the second, as Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) hit an RBI single to even the score at 1-1.

Green Bay answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring once on a Madison error before Aidan Kuni (University of New Mexico) ripped a two-run double down the right field line to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Mallards threatened repeatedly in the middle innings but were unable to break through. Madison loaded the bases in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Rockers starter Will Harrigan (Columbia University) escaped each jam. In the fourth, Harrigan struck out consecutive hitters to strand all three runners and preserve the three-run advantage.

After the Mallards bullpen held Green Bay scoreless through the middle innings, the Rockers put the game out of reach in the eighth. Green Bay plated seven runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run home run from Selga, to seal the 11-1 win.

Harrigan earned his first victory of the season for the Rockers. PJ Green (University of Missouri) was charged with the loss for Madison, while Holden Harris (University of Texas San Antonio) recorded his first save of the year.

The Mallards will wrap up their road trip on Sunday in Wisconsin Rapids, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. against the Rafters. Madison returns to Warner Park on Monday to face the Rafters at 6:05 p.m.







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