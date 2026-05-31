Woodchucks Taken Down by Rapids Rafters in First Home Loss of 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - After Wisconsin Rapids lost 10-0 on Friday night at Athletic Park, they turned the tables on Wausau on Saturday to force a series split with an impressive 8-2 win.

The Woodchucks offense struggled against strong Wisconsin Rapids pitching, but Dylan LaPointe (Mercer) did have a breakout day. The catcher went 3-4, and hit his first Northwoods League home run, a line drive that went over the left field fence.

In just his third career start, Wausau's Jackson King (McHenry County CC/Central Michigan) began the game strong. The redshirt sophomore had a perfect game working until the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 hitters he faced. Ultimately though, he faced trouble in his final frame, and finished with a line of 4.2 innings pitched, three runs allowed, three walks and four strikeouts.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks were the first to score, when they took the lead in the third. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) reached on an infield single, and stole two bases to get all the way to third. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) would then record an RBI for the fourth time in the first five games of the summer by bringing Berkland in with a sacrifice fly.

However, Wisconsin Rapids turned the tide. In the fifth, the Rafters tied the game on a bases loaded walk, and took the lead with a two out, two RBI double later in the inning, which made it 3-1. The Rapids Rafters showed more two out offense in the seventh when they had back-to-back RBI base hits, which helped score three more runs.

Wisconsin Rapids scored two more runs in the ninth, before Dylan LaPointe hit his first Northwoods League home run in the bottom half. That would only be a consolation on the day, as the Rafters retired the next three hitters to secure their first win of the season.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Wausau's remarkable run of consecutive regular season wins ends at 22, which stands as a franchise record.

The Woodchucks lost to Wisconsin Rapids for the first time at Athletic Park since July 30, 2024, after Wausau swept the six home games against the Rafters last season.

After Wausau generated multi-run innings in all four of its wins so far this summer, the Woodchucks are now 0-2 when failing to score multiple runs in a frame.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks drop to 4-2, but remain in first place in the Great Lakes West standings. However, they have to share that top spot with their next opponent, the Green Bay Rockers, who won today to move to 4-2 on their season. Wausau will travel to face Green Bay to open up a two-game set tomorrow, with first pitch at Capital Credit Union Park set for 1:05 p.m.

Wausau's next home game will come on Tuesday, June 2, when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m. It's Bang for Your Buck Night at Athletic Park - fans can purchase $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 tap sodas & $4.00 16oz Domestic Drafts at the game! All tickets for the games at Athletic Park in 2026 are available online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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