Storey's Gem Slips Away as Kingfish Fall Late

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - Jake Storey gave the Kenosha Kingfish everything they could have asked for Saturday night.

The Kingfish could not make it hold.

Storey tossed six shutout innings in his summer debut, but the Richmond Flying Mummies scored three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to rally past Kenosha 4-1 at Simmons Field. The win gave Richmond its first series sweep in franchise history, while the Kingfish dropped their second straight game to the Flying Mummies.

Kenosha jumped in front in the first inning after C.J. Deckinga was hit by a pitch, Cole Ide walked and Hunter Snyder lined an RBI single to right field. Deckinga came home on the play, giving the Kingfish an early 1-0 lead.

That was all Kenosha managed offensively.

The Kingfish finished with just three hits and stranded 11 runners, despite drawing seven walks and being hit by four pitches. Snyder drove in Kenosha's lone run, while Noah Brandt and Ethan Sanchez each added a hit.

Storey worked around traffic early, then settled into complete control. The right-hander from Northern Colorado allowed four hits, did not issue a walk and struck out six across six scoreless innings. He threw 73 pitches, 48 for strikes, and left with Kenosha still in front 1-0.

Richmond finally broke through in the seventh. Cal Schembra reached on a fielder's choice, Caden Fahy walked and Jase Horton was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braeden Becker followed with the decisive swing, delivering a three-run single to right field that pushed the Flying Mummies in front 3-1.

The Mummies added insurance in the eighth after Prince Deboskie singled, stole second and third, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Ashton Seymore to make it 4-1.

Kenosha had chances late, including two baserunners in the eighth and the bases loaded in the ninth, but Richmond's bullpen shut the door. Danny Harris earned the win after allowing just one hit across five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Beau Pasteur recorded the final three outs to earn the save.

Jackson Prentice took the loss for Kenosha, allowing three runs, two earned, in the seventh. Brian Gould worked the final two innings, allowing one run on one hit.

The Kingfish return to Simmons Field on Sunday afternoon to host the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. CT, with left-hander Jackson Sobel from Missouri making his first home start of the summer.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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