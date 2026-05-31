Growlers Walk Their Way to 9-3 Road Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Battle Creek, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (5-2) took 15 walks and stole 12 bases in a 9-3 win against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-3) Saturday night.

Keagan Kohloff got just five outs before being removed from the game, walking five batters and allowing three runs (two earned). In his place, Bryce Ewing got five outs as well, allowing two runs to score and walking four. The Growlers picked up just three total hits against the two pitchers, but still punched across five runs.

The Growlers watched Chris Worley bounce back from an appearance earlier in the week, as the righty went four innings while allowing one run and striking out four. Worley threw just 56 pitches before leaving with a 5-1 lead. In his place, Brody Houseman went three innings allowing two runs to score while striking out four. RJ Anglin and Bryan Carney each threw an inning without allowing a run, ending the game at 9-3.

At the plate, the Growlers were led by Bryce Adams and Joshua Algarin at the top of the order. Adams went 2-5 while scoring twice and bringing in a run. Algarin made his return to Battle Creek after being named a Northwoods League All-Star playing for the Battle Jacks a year ago and went 1-3 while scoring and bringing in a run and walking twice. Ultimately, every Growler took a walk and all but two Growlers stole at least one base.

Overall, it wasn't just the 15 walks that helped the Growlers. Kalamazoo was hit by two pitches and reached on two errors. When on the base paths, the Growlers stole 13 bases without being caught once, doubling their season total entering the game.

The Growlers leave the Kalamazoo area for the first time on Sunday as they face the Richmond Flying Mummies. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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