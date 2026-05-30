Growlers and Battle Jacks Split Doubleheader as Starters Battle

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (4-2) split a day-night doubleheader with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-2) Friday.

Game one would start all Battle Creek, with the Battle Jacks opening the game with four consecutive singles, scoring one run. After that, JJ Manion would find his action, leaving the bases loaded to end the inning. On the other side, Ian Junkin would go head-to-head with Manion. Junkin would get five innings of shutout ball while striking out five as Manion would answer with six total innings while striking out ten, allowing just the opening run.

"I think it was all about settling in, trusting my stuff. It was some weak contact to start the game so once I settled in and trusted my stuff, it started going smooth," Manion said following the game.

Following Junkins exit, the Growlers put runners on first and second in the seventh for Connor Walsh. Walsh hit a ground ball to the left side that squeaked through the legs of the third baseman, tying the game up at one. With the extra life, Nick Frontino would gap a ball for a double, giving Kalamazoo a 3-1 lead.

"I'm thankful for my teammates that got on base, without them I wouldn't have had an at-bat if Walsh didn't come through. It gave me an opportunity and I got on a slider and sent it," Frontino said.

After a ninth-inning RBI groundout, Peyton Williams would earn his first save as a Growler cementing a 3-2 final.

In game two, Battle Creek would grab a first-inning run off Henry Slaby, but the righty would lock-in. The deja vu would continue as the Growlers would answer in the third off an error, tying things up. The similarities would stop there. Five runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh would give the Battle Jacks a 6-1 advantage they wouldn't give up.

A ninth-inning run would make the score a four-run difference at the conclusion.

The Growlers conclude their six-game home stand at 4-2 before heading to Battle Creek Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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