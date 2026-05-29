Honkers Honked Back; Hand Express Third Loss of the Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Rochester, MN. - Top ninth inning strikeout, ends Eau Claire's time in Rochester, MN, with a 2-1 loss against the Rochester Honkers, Thursday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Following a dominating 9-3 win against the Honkers on Wednesday, the Eau Claire Express faced a Rochester team that shook off its opening season jitters as the Honkers earned their first victory of the season, 2-1.

With a slow first inning, the Honkers put themselves on the board first with an earned run from Seth Thompson, a freshman from Creighton University, as he crossed home plate after a single base hit by Brady Errecart.

As slow back-and-forth innings were presented, Express pitcher Mason Walker kept his composure on the mound throughout the tough battles against 28 batters, securing eight strikeouts. With Imarion Stanberry substituted in and secured his own two strikeouts.

The Express did not make their offensive comeback until the sixth inning, where CJ Varsho was walked, with Adam Wall coming in as pinch runner and earned a score unearned following a Hollon Brock single to right field.

Despite tying the game, the Honkers came back and earned their own run to take the lead again at the end of the sixth inning.

Still holding on hope, the Express and Honkers went another two innings scoreless until the top of the ninth with bases loaded and Landon Ubrig at the bat with a full count. Despite the determination in all the players' eyes, the Express faced a strikeout, granting the Honkers their first win of the season.

Despite the loss, the Express ended their evening with a total of six hits, one RBI, one double and seven walks.

Eau Claire will head back on the road to Ontario, Canada, as they face the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 7:05 p.m. EST, 6:05 p.m. CT Friday.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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