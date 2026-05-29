Flying Mummies Splash Down in Kenosha for Back-To-Back Games vs. the Kingfish
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (2-2) travel across another state boundary Friday for the first of two matchups with the Kenosha Kingfish (1-3) after splitting a pair against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Richmond avenged a 12-4 loss Wednesday with a 9-5 win Thursday that saw five Mummies record a multi-hit game, highlighted by 2B Jimmy Chadwell's 3-5 performance with 3 RBI and a run scored, and Landen Fry batting 2-4 with a double, 3 RBI, and scoring twice, extending his hitting streak to four games.
Another early season game means another fresh starting pitcher for the Flying Mummies, as Bryant and Stratton Community College sophomore right-hander Parker Bleck gets the ball. Bleck made 12 appearances for the Bobcats in 2026, going 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 58.1 innings pitched. He also threw the first complete-game shutout in program history this season against Owens Community College and set the single-game strikeout record in the same game with 18 Ks.
For Kenosha, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville junior righty Joseph Martin is on the bump, who went 4-1 in 24 appearances with a 4.65 ERA. This is Martin's second season playing for the Kingfish.
A 2-2 record has the Flying Mummies tied for third in the Great Lakes East Division, while the 1-3 Kingfish bring up the rear.
First pitch from Simmons Field is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A live-stream for fans is available on FloSports.
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
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