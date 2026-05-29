Woodchucks Survive Late Green Bay Surge to Sweep Rockers

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay's struggles vs. the Woodchucks continued Thursday night, as they fell 9-5 in Wausau, Wisconsin, which meant a sweep for the Woodchucks. Despite an early 4-0 lead, Green Bay could not rally from a Wausau five-spot in the fourth, and the Woodchucks would never relinquish the lead.

Green Bay's offense got off to a hot start, with a solo shot from shortstop Michael Dee in the 2nd inning, over the left-center field wall at Athletic Park. A two-RBI single from Eli Selga made it 3-0, while Seungmin Shin scored on a passed ball, giving the Rockers a 4-0 advantage.

Alex Heintz was on the bump for Green Bay and tossed three one-run innings with four strikeouts and just one walk. In the fourth, the ball was turned over to Caden Roth, who made his Rocker debut. Roth went just one-third of an inning, allowing four runs, in what was the start of Wausau's most productive inning offensively.

Some life was given to Green Bay in the top of the 7th inning, as Caden Mitchell drove in his first run of the season on a fielder's choice grounder to shortstop, Jake Berkland, which scored Eli Selga, and brought the Rockers back within one.

However, any momentum was quickly stifled, as Wausau, guided by a leadoff double from Trey Purser and back-to-back walks, added 3 more to their total, and gave a cushion to their closer, Reece Clapp. In the top of the 9th, Clapp came on and finished off the Rockers, despite two walks to lead off the inning. In total, Green Bay left 11 on base.

The Rockers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Friday, May 29th, at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors its former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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