Hot Tots Offense Outlasts Stingers in 7-4 Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (1-3) were defeated 7-4 by the Minot Hot Tots (2-2) on Thursday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. This was the Stingers first home loss of the season and completed a split of this early season series.

The Stinger offense got going early again in the bottom of first with David Estrada driving in Brooks Wright to make the score 1-0. Both players were playing in their first career game for the ball club.

In the home half of the second, Caden King drove in Cody Ferrante for a Sac Fly RBI to give the Stingers a two-run advantage. On the same play, Taggert Cameron was tagged out after running too far past the second base bag. This was one of four double plays the Hot Tots turned in tonight's action as many of them spoiled potential Willmar rallies.

The Stingers starter Eli Kokenge had a solid start to his outing after posting three scoreless innings to begin but was unable to finish the fourth. Micah McCoy came thru with an RBI single to put the Hot Tots on the board. Kokenge was then pulled for James Rule. Minot tied the game at two in the 5th as Stinger offense went quiet in the middle innings.

Minot was able to take their first lead in the top of the 7th when Tyler Arnold connected for a two-run home run to left field of off Matthew MacGregor to make the score 4-2 Hot Tots. A lead they would never ended up squandering.

The top of the 9th saw Minot add three more runs to the scoreboard and it all began with another Micah McCoy RBI single. He finished the game 2-4 with 2 runs driven in. McCoy was one of four Hot Tots with a multi-hit game. Minot added two more runs in the inning and led 7-2.

The Stingers brought eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after drawing four walks and one hit by pitch. The team managed to score two runs in the inning, but the rally came up short and they fell to the Hot Tots 7-4.

The starting pitcher for Minot was Ethan Blakeney who went five innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out two. Kevin Rahe was credited with the win after throwing three scoreless innings in relief.

The Stingers will head travel to Mankato tomorrow for their third matchup of the season against the Moondogs. The game will begin at 6:35 PM at ISG Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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