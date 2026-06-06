Stingers' Offense Comes Alive in Shutout Win at Home

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (4-8) were victorious 7-0 against the Mankato MoonDogs (6-6) at Bill Taunton Stadium. All nine Stingers batters recorded a hit for the second time in three games and had a total of 14 for the game.

The first three innings were scoreless and saw Stingers starter, Logan Freche post a good outing. The right-hander went three scoreless frames for Willmar, while allowing two hits and striking out four.

The Stingers scored their first run in the 4th when David Estrada drove in Kyle Panganiban to make the game 1-0 Willmar. It was Estrada's seventh RBI of the season.

In the 5th, the Stingers produced a two-out rally to bring home two more runs and take a 3-0 lead. Four consecutive hits began as Jayton Greer doubled and was then brought in by the next batter, Enrico Veach who notched his first RBI with Willmar. Merrick Rapoza singled and Cru Huenfeld followed up with a one-run single to send Veach home.

MoonDogs starter, Wade Thewes was pulled in the fifth for John Iacano. Thewes final numbers were four and two-thirds innings, six hits allowed, three earned runs, and seven strikeouts. The final Stinger run of the 5th was charged to Iacano.

On the mound in relief, Taggert Cameron put together a stellar outing in relief. The two-way player from Florida International University picked up the win by going four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, striking out two, and punching out four Moondog batters.

The Stingers broke the game wide open in the 8th as all nine batters stepped into the dish. Nate Stiveson drove in David Estrada with an RBI double to make the score 4-0. Stiveson eventually scored all the way from second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Jayton Greer connected for his first home run with Stingers on a towering drive to rightfield. His two-run blast brought home Brooks Wright, and it was 7-0 in favor of Willmar. Greer finished this one, 2 for 2 with, 1 HR, 2 RBI, and 3 walks.

Koen Barton had entered in the 8th inning and went six up and six down against the Mankato bats. He picked up three strikeouts and his first save with the Stingers.

The Stingers will travel to Mankato tomorrow for their third straight matchup against the MoonDogs. The game will begin at 6:35 PM at ISG Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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